Tynemouth: Boy, 17, charged after three teens injured on beach
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after three teenagers were injured when an unknown substance was allegedly thrown in their faces on a beach.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance at Longsands, in Tynemouth on 16 June, just after 21:30 BST.
The three boys, aged 18, 17 and 16, were taken to hospital.
The youth is due before magistrates in North Tyneside charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.
He has also been charged with unrelated offences of assault, possession of an offensive weapon, affray, and breaching a civil injunction.
A 16-year-old male, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, remains on police bail.
Operation Coastwatch
The three teenagers suffered minor injuries and have since been discharged from hospital.
The 18-year-old's eye was also injured when he was kicked in the head, police said.
Insp Jennifer Bushby, of Northumbria Police, said the force would continue to run Operation Coastwatch - which aims to stop disorder - throughout the summer.
The team includes police, North Tyneside Council and Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus.
"Thankfully these types of incidents are not common, and we have been delighted that the operation has led to a 31% drop in anti-social behaviour along the coast," she said.
"I want to offer my thanks to the overwhelming majority of people who come to the award-winning beaches of North Tyneside and treat them, and everyone else, with respect and kindness."
