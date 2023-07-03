Newcastle arson probe sees three more youths arrested
- Published
Three more youths have been arrested after a suspected arson attack in Newcastle, which has forced the partial closure of a major road.
The northbound carriageway of the A167 Central Motorway has been shut since the blaze at nearby Carliol Square on Wednesday.
Police said it was hoped one lane may be reopened by the weekend.
In total, eight children - aged 11 to 16 - have now been arrested on suspicion of arson.
Large plumes of smoke could be seen across the city after the fire broke out at about 18:45 BST with more than 50 firefighters tackling the blaze.
On Friday, Newcastle City Council estimated the northbound lanes would remain closed until the "middle" of this week.
However, in a further update, Northumbria Police has now warned the closure could be extended further amid worries over falling debris.
'Dangerous condition'
It said its priority was to make the disused former For Your Eyes Only club safe enough to allow detailed searches.
Ch Insp David Wheeler, of Northumbria Police, said: "We know that the closure of the Central Motorway has had a significant impact on road users in recent days, with increased traffic and widespread disruption across the region.
"It is hoped that there will be a partial re-opening by the weekend, but I must stress that these are only current estimates based on the information we have, and could change.
"Ultimately public safety is paramount, and with the building in its current condition, we cannot risk any debris falling on to the carriageway and hitting vehicles or drivers."
Diversions remain in place for drivers with some motorists using alternatives routes over the Redheugh Bridge and through the Tyne Tunnel.
The city council described the building as being "in a dangerous condition" with a demolition contractor approached to knock down some of the structure to enable police to carry out their searches.
A spokesperson said: "Once they have concluded their enquiries on site, the building will be handed over to the city council when we will progress its demolition.
"Once it is safe to do so, we will reopen the road."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.