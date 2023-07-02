Firefighters tackle Jarrow industrial estate blaze
More than 50 firefighters have spent the night tackling a large fire on an industrial estate in Jarrow.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) was called to premises on Bede Industrial Estate just after midnight.
A spokesman said the fire, which covered more than 10,000 square metres, was now under control but firefighters remained at the scene tackling embers.
The fire service said there was still a lot of smoke in the area and residents were urged to keep windows closed.
It is not believed anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Lynsey McVay said: "This was a significant fire that was creating a lot of smoke and spreading very quickly due to the materials that were within the unit itself.
"It has been a large operation throughout the night with more than 50 firefighters attending the scene to get the quick-spreading fire under control.
"There has been significant damage to the units affected but it has been contained to one premises and those crews in attendance did a fantastic job."
Northumbria Police is investigating the cause of the fire.
