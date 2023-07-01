Warning after disposable barbecue destroys Blyth beach bin
- Published
Firefighters are warning of the dangers of disposable barbecues after a wheelie bin caught fire on a beach.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said the bin on Blyth beach caught fire when a disposable barbecue was put inside while it was still hot.
A spokesman for the service urged visitors not to use the single-use grills and "bring a picnic" instead.
Daniel Carr, the Conservative councillor for South Blyth, said used barbecues should be taken home.
Disposable grills are permitted on Northumberland beaches including Seaton Sluice and Seahouses.
Mr Carr said: "Although I think the disposal of the barbecue was done with good intentions, it unfortunately caused a fire in the bin as the plastic melted.
"Take your disposable barbecues home with you. By doing so, we can maintain the cleanliness and safety of our beaches."
The fire service said that discarded barbecues added to the risk of countryside wildfires during dry weather.
"There are plenty of alternatives that would allow you to enjoy a day out in the sunny weather without posing a risk to others, such as bringing a picnic instead of a barbecue, which is a lot safer," a spokesman added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk