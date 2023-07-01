Union 'concerned' over County Durham care home closure
A decision to close a care home has left "dozens of residents and workers stunned", a union has said.
Four Seasons Health Care (FSHC) said it had made a "difficult decision" to close Durham's Hallgarth Care Home.
The site, which has space for 58 people, has moved the majority of residents, but seven are yet to be rehomed.
Bosses said they would "remain our priority until" the home shuts in August.
A spokesperson said the privately-run home on Hallgarth Lane was closing due to problems filling staff vacancies, the home running at "half capacity" and the cost-of-living crisis.
Etain Stobbart, from the GMB union, said the "little family" of staff and residents were being "broken up".
"The staff are having to find new jobs, some may not be able to get them closer to home, some don't drive," she told the BBC.
"Residents are having to move to homes, they may not get somewhere close, - or to an area they used to and are happy with - and could be moved away from the other residents.
"It's going to have an impact on their health and wellbeing in the long-term."
Neil Jarvis, Durham County Council's (DCC) senior commissioning delivery manager, said it was working to provide support and identify alternative options for residents and any affected staff.
He said: "We were sorry to hear of the planned closure of Hallgarth Care Home and we appreciate this may be an upsetting time for residents and their families."
FSHC, which runs more than 100 sites across England and Scotland, said affected staff had either transferred to another site, found a new job, or accepted redundancy.
A spokesperson said: "The wellbeing of our residents has been our priority ever since the home opened and will remain our priority until we close in August."
It said it was working with DCC to "ensure suitable alternative care arrangements" were made for the seven residents yet to be rehomed.
"We would like to thank all members of our hard working team for caring for the residents at the home", it added.
