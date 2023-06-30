Newcastle's Central Motorway to remain closed northbound for days
Five teenagers have been arrested after an arson attack at a former club venue caused the closure of a major route through a city.
Part of Newcastle's Central Motorway will remain closed for several more days following the blaze in Carliol Square on Wednesday evening.
The A167 northbound will stay shut "into the middle of next week" as emergency services assess the damage.
The five youths, aged 13 to 16, have been arrested on suspicion of arson.
Large plumes of smoke could be seen across the city after the fire started at about 18:45 BST.
Supt Neil Armsworth said it had "severely impacted the structural integrity" of the former For Your Eyes Only club meaning it "remains unsafe" to reopen the Central Motorway northbound at present.
He added: "We do anticipate the closure will continue into the middle of next week.
"This is so the building can be made safe enough for us to conduct a more detailed search and be satisfied that no-one is inside.
"I would like to stress that this decision has not been taken lightly, but we cannot risk any debris falling on to the carriageway and causing catastrophic injuries to drivers."
Diversions are in place and the southbound lanes have reopened.
Newcastle City Council acknowledged the northbound closure was causing delays for people travelling in and out of the city but said its "priority" was "public safety".
It added: "The road needs to remain closed until we are confident the site poses no risk to the public.
"We are working closely with both the police and the building owner to secure the structure of the building in order for the road to be fully opened as soon as possible."
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said its work at the site had come to an end and that it would now support the police investigation into the blaze.
On Thursday, group manager Phil Sowerby told the BBC the initial assessment was that the building was "unstable" and may have to be knocked down.
