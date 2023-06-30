Six teenagers in court charged with Gordon Gault's murder

Gordon GaultFAMILY HANDOUT
Gordon Gault died from his wounds six days after being knifed

Six teenagers have appeared in court charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy.

Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after he was stabbed in the Elswick area of Newcastle last November.

Five 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old appeared at Newcastle Crown Court for a brief hearing where Judge Penny Moreland remanded them in secure youth accommodation.

No pleas were entered and a provisional trial date was set for 14 November.

A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 28 July.

The youths cannot be identified by the media due to their age.

