Six teenagers in court charged with Gordon Gault's murder
- Published
Six teenagers have appeared in court charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy.
Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after he was stabbed in the Elswick area of Newcastle last November.
Five 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old appeared at Newcastle Crown Court for a brief hearing where Judge Penny Moreland remanded them in secure youth accommodation.
No pleas were entered and a provisional trial date was set for 14 November.
A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 28 July.
The youths cannot be identified by the media due to their age.
