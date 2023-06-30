Simon Birch killing: Adam Jenkins 'was in a murderous rage'
A man accused of murdering a guest at a Christmas Day party was in a "murderous rage fuelled by drink", prosecutors have said.
Simon Birch, 39, was fatally wounded in the neck at the home of Adam Jenkins in Newbottle, Sunderland, at about 23:20 GMT on 25 December 2021.
At Newcastle Crown Court, Mr Jenkins, 36, has denied murder and manslaughter.
In a closing statement, prosecutor Francis Fitzgibbon KC said Mr Jenkins was "gaslighting" jurors with "lies".
The court has heard that Mr Birch had been in a relationship with Mr Jenkins' sister Emma for two-and-a-half years and that there had been multiple incidents of domestic abuse and violence.
At the end of their Christmas Day celebrations, Mr Jenkins attacked Mr Birch in the driveway after believing the victim had killed Ms Jenkins.
Mr Jenkins said he could not remember picking up knives from the kitchen or the moment he slashed Mr Birch's neck, with a psychiatrist telling jurors that could be for medical reasons.
Mr Fitzgibbon said his memory loss was a "lie" because he would "not face up to the truth of what he has done because he knows that he is guilty".
The prosecutor said the whole incident lasted just over a minute and began with Mr Birch attacking Ms Jenkins and Mr Jenkins intervening.
He said it was a "very simple case" where a fight broke out between "two drunk, angry men" after Mr Birch had "yet again turned on" Ms Jenkins.
Mr Fitzgibbon said after the initial brawl in the living room, Mr Birch had "calmed down in the night air" but Mr Jenkins "did not".
'Figment of his imagination'
Mr Jenkins armed himself because he "knew he couldn't beat the other man with his fists," Mr Fitzgibbons said, adding: "He worked himself up into a murderous rage fuelled by drink."
He said CCTV showed Mr Jenkins approaching Mr Birch and attacking him but the defendant told jurors Mr Birch punched him first in the driveway.
Mr Fitzgibbon said Mr Jenkins wanted jurors to "disbelieve what you can see with your own eyes" on the footage, adding: "He is gaslighting you."
The prosecutor said Mr Birch "had no chance to defend himself" and the punch Mr Jenkins described was a "figment of his imagination".
The trial continues.
