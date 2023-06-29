Callerton Park: Metro and car crash at level crossing
- Published
A car and Metro train have crashed on a level crossing in Newcastle.
It happened at Callerton Parkway station near Woolsington at 10:15 BST on Wednesday.
Metro services have been suspended between Newcastle Airport and Kingston Park while emergency crews are at the scene. Police said no-one was injured.
A spokesperson for Nexus, which runs the Metro, said: "We are in the process of recovering the car from the track and inspecting the crossing."
They added services would resume "as soon as we can", with local buses accepting train tickets in the affected area.
'Helping passengers'
Five crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service attended and helped passengers from the carriage.
A spokesperson for the service said: "The main focus for our crews was to make the scene of the collision safe and assist with helping passengers from the train. Our crews left the incident at 10:59."
Northumbria Police said officers were at the scene between Newcastle Airport and Woolsington and the car was being recovered.
The road has been closed to traffic and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
A car and Metro collided in the same location in April.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.