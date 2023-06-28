Newcastle fire: Smoke seen from Carliol Square blaze
Large plumes of smoke have been seen across Newcastle as crews tackle a large building fire.
Emergency services are at the scene of a disused three-storey building, in Carliol Square in the city centre.
Witnesses in the city, and nearby Gateshead, said they could see plumes of smoke after 19:00 BST.
The north and southbound carriageways of the A167 near Swan House roundabout were closed with diversions in place, blocking access to the Tyne Bridge.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said eight appliances - and two aerial ladder platforms - remained on the scene.
A spokesperson has urged people in the area to keep their doors and windows closed.
