Newcastle fire: Smoke seen from Carliol Square blaze
Plumes of smoke have been seen across Newcastle as dozens of firefighters tackle a large building fire.
Emergency services are at the scene of a disused three-storey building, in Carliol Square in the city centre.
Witnesses in the city, and nearby Gateshead, said they could see plumes of smoke after 19:00 BST.
The north and southbound carriageways of the A167 near Swan House roundabout were closed with diversions in place, blocking access to the Tyne Bridge.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said eight appliances - and two aerial ladder platforms - remained on the scene.
A spokesperson has urged people in the area to keep their doors and windows closed.
Northumbria Police said it was necessary to shut the road, and a number of surrounding streets, due to "large amounts of smoke" in the area.
A spokesperson said the area remains cordoned off.
Carol Malia, BBC Look North, at the scene
A large part of the centre of Newcastle has been cordoned off with the whole of the main motorway through the city, the A167 closed in both directions, creating tailbacks of traffic.
The plumes of black smoke have brought out crowds of onlookers and there is a huge presence in terms of fire appliances, ambulance and police vehicles.
Fire officers operating a hose from an aerial ladder were disappearing behind thick smoke at times and at one stage we could see the whole roof area of this unoccupied building was well alight.
The building is positioned close to neighbouring office and commercial properties.
