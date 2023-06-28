Gordon Gault: Six teenagers charged with 14-year-old's murder
Six teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed in Newcastle.
Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after suffering serious injuries in the Elswick area of the city, on 9 November last year.
A number of co-ordinated arrests were carried out on Tuesday and six males, aged 16 and 17, were re-arrested and charged, Northumbria Police said.
They are due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court later.
The youths charged, five 17-year-olds and one aged 16, cannot be named because of their age.
Gordon was wounded near Westmorland Road, at about 18:30 GMT, and was found near Elswick Road before being taken to hospital.
Det Ch Insp Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police's major investigation team, said the force's thoughts remained with his family.
"I would like to thank everyone who has come forward to assist our investigation so far, and would ask that the wider public continue to work with us," he said.
"As families, please continue to have those conversations about the consequences of knife crime and report anybody you believe is carrying a weapon."
