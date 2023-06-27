Youths condemned for swimming in River Tyne where Robert Hattersley died
Fire chiefs have condemned the actions of a group of youths who went swimming where a 13-year-old boy died.
Northumberland Fire Service said crews were "ignored" when asking the group to leave the River Tyne near Prudhoe and Ovingham.
They said strong currents occurred in the area and there were hidden dangers such as rocks below the surface.
Robert Hattersley, from Crawcrook, Gateshead, died in July 2022 after getting into difficulty there.
The fire service issued the warning after the incident on Saturday and as schools continue to finish classes for the summer.
It said crews, who had been attending another rescue, and police officers, had asked the group to exit the water but "neither had any effect".
A spokesperson said it was asking parents and guardians to "have a discussion" with their children.
"Areas like this often have strong currents which are not always visible above the water, and it is important to note that fresh water is more difficult to float in than salt water," they said.
"Cold water shock can also kick in immediately, which is a physiological reaction causing changes in breathing, blood pressure, and heart rate.
"This shock can be the precursor to drowning. Please know the risks of entering the water and stay safe, stay dry."
Northumbria Police is supporting the fire service to "increase awareness" of the dangers raised at the weekend, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Northumberland councillor Angie Scott said the spot remained "so dangerous", adding "parents need to tell their kids how unsafe it is".
She said: "There are extra signs up now warning people about the dangers, but the kids are still doing it - it is terrible."
Additional reporting by James Robinson
