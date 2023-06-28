Byker Metro Station glass wall may return in revamp
Plans to refurbish a Tyneside Metro station and reinstate a glass wall feature have been unveiled.
Metro operator Nexus said it hoped to revamp the Byker station in Newcastle's East End if it can secure funding.
It wants to install new lighting, seating and security measures, as well as improve the area around the station.
The station's original glass wall was removed in 2003 after it was vandalised and views are being sought on installing a new one.
After it was removed, the old glass wall, which was 30ft (11m) by 7ft (2.5m), was replaced by a solid wall to display a changing set of artwork.
The station, which opened in 1982, is used by 600,000 commuters a year and their views on the revamp are being sought, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Views of Ouseburn'
Customer services director for Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: "We are seeking the funding to transform the station in order to give this important gateway into the East End of Newcastle a brighter, cleaner and more modern appearance.
"We are giving people the chance to give us their views on whether or not we should reinstate the floor to ceiling glass wall that used to be at the rear of the ticket concourse.
"The glass wall was there when the station first opened in 1982, providing views towards the Ouseburn valley and Newcastle city centre."
A public consultation has begun and the Metro operator wants people's views.
