Two charged after South Shields explosion reported

Emergency services were called to St Aidan's Road in South Shields on Sunday

Two people have been charged after an explosion was reported on Tyneside.

Bomb disposal experts were called to St Aidan's Road in South Shields shortly after 15:30 BST on Sunday, with a number of neighbouring properties evacuated.

Northumbria Police said officers found what appeared to be improvised explosive devices.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with arson while a 22-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage.

The man appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside earlier and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on 25 July.

The woman is due at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on 12 July.

