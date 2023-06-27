Coach carrying schoolchildren hits Gateshead bridge
Metro and rail services have been disrupted after a coach carrying schoolchildren became stuck underneath a bridge.
The vehicle became lodged under the Green Lane Metro bridge in Felling, Gateshead, at 09:00 BST on Tuesday.
It is understood there were no injuries and the children were collected by a replacement coach.
Metros between Gateshead Stadium and Heworth have been suspended, while Northern Rail trains are delayed.
The coach was freed from the bridge at Hepburn Gardens at about 12:00 BST and structural engineers have been on site to assess any damage.
