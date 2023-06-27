Sunderland port: Granite boulders shore up sea wall defences
More than 20,000 tonnes of rock is being lifted into place to form a defence against coastal erosion.
Granite boulders which arrived from Norway last summer will create a revetment, or structure in front of the sea wall at the Port of Sunderland.
The £3m work along Stonehill Wall will absorb and dissipate the energy of waves.
Sunderland City Council said it was "a cost-effective way" to ensure "long-term protection of the port".
Councillor Kevin Johnston said the port, which is owned by the authority, was a "key part of our city's infrastructure"
"Updating and investing in our city's assets and infrastructure is a key part of our bigger City Plan for a more dynamic, healthy and vibrant Sunderland so it remains a key priority," he said.
The 12-acre site is earmarked for a new plastics recycling plant which will be operated by a Norwegian company.
