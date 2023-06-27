Sunderland port: Granite boulders shore up sea wall defences

Two cranes lift the boulders alongside the port's sea defencesSunderland City Council
The revetment of boulders will strengthen and protect the port from erosion

More than 20,000 tonnes of rock is being lifted into place to form a defence against coastal erosion.

Granite boulders which arrived from Norway last summer will create a revetment, or structure in front of the sea wall at the Port of Sunderland.

The £3m work along Stonehill Wall will absorb and dissipate the energy of waves.

Sunderland City Council said it was "a cost-effective way" to ensure "long-term protection of the port".

Sunderland City Council
The boulders will absorb the energy of waves in front of the port's sea wall

Councillor Kevin Johnston said the port, which is owned by the authority, was a "key part of our city's infrastructure"

"Updating and investing in our city's assets and infrastructure is a key part of our bigger City Plan for a more dynamic, healthy and vibrant Sunderland so it remains a key priority," he said.

The 12-acre site is earmarked for a new plastics recycling plant which will be operated by a Norwegian company.

Sunderland City Council
The council said Norwegian rock is regularly used in UK sea defences due to its "strength, durability and cost-effective shipping"

