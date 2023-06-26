Two arrested in South Shields as explosive devices found after blast
- Published
A man and woman have been arrested after a number of improvised explosive devices were found at a property on Tyneside.
Northumbria Police said it received a report of an explosion shortly after 15:30 BST on Sunday in St Aidan's Road, South Shields.
Bomb disposal experts were called and neighbouring homes evacuated.
A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive.
A spokesman said an investigation was ongoing and there was not believed to be any wider threat to the public.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.