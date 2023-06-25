Sunderland: Electric bike rider, 30, dies after crash with car
A man riding an electric bike has died a day after being involved in a crash with a car.
It happened just after 01:00 BST on Thursday in Sunderland city centre, near to the junction of Maritime Street and Holmeside.
The 30-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries but he died on Friday, Northumbria Police said.
The driver of the car, a black VW Golf, remained at the scene and was continuing to assist officers.
Anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam footage, is being asked to contact police.
It was reported that the e-bike had been travelling westbound when it collided with the car.
The dead man's family is being supported by specially trained officers.
Sgt Craig Bartle said: "We are committed to establishing exactly what happened and implore any witnesses who have not yet come forward to please contact police.
"Any information, no matter how insignificant you fear it may be, could massively assist this investigation and help provide answers for a grieving family."
