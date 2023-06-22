Simon Birch killing: Adam Jenkins had knife to deter attacker
- Published
A man accused of murdering a guest on Christmas Day says he armed himself to threaten the victim who was attacking his family.
Simon Birch, 39, was fatally wounded in the neck at the home of Adam Jenkins in Newbottle, Sunderland, at about 23:20 GMT on 25 December 2021.
At Newcastle Crown Court, Mr Jenkins, 36, has denied murder and manslaughter.
He said he could not remember picking up three kitchen knives but he assumed he took them to deter Mr Birch.
The court has heard that Mr Birch had been in a relationship with Mr Jenkins' sister Emma for two-and-a-half years and that there had been multiple incidents of domestic abuse and violence.
At the end of a "brilliant" and "perfect" day celebrating Christmas, jurors have heard Mr Birch repeatedly punched Ms Jenkins leading her to brother to think he had "killed" her.
The court heard Mr Jenkins got locked in the kitchen while trying to stop Mr Birch attacking his sister, but he could still hear "hysterical" screaming and feared his family was at risk from Mr Birch.
He said he knew Mr Birch could be extremely violent so went out the back door to try and get round to the front of the large detached home.
But by that point Mr Birch was in the driveway where Mr Jenkins encountered him.
CCTV caught the moment the pair came together and Mr Jenkins slashed the side of Mr Birch's neck causing catastrophic blood loss.
Under cross examination by prosecutor Francis Fitzgibbon KC, Mr Jenkins said he could not remember picking up the knives but assumed now he had done so to arm himself, his partner and Ms Jenkins against the "onslaught" of Mr Birch.
The prosecutor said Mr Birch "did not have a weapon", but Mr Jenkins replied: "Yes, he had his two fists."
Mr Jenkins said he did not think he had taken the knives to harm Mr Birch, adding: "It was probably just to threaten Simon to get him out, if he had seen a knife he might have walked away."
He added he believed he raised the knife to get Mr Birch to "back off".
Mr Fitzgibbon said the CCTV showed Mr Birch with his arms outstretched and the "only person acting aggressively" was the defendant.
Mr Jenkins said he disagreed as Mr Birch's stance was one he adopted when he wanted to fight someone.
He previously told jurors he accepted inflicting the fatal wound but it had not been deliberate and he was "not a violent person".
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.