Buses between Newcastle and Berwick for rail track work
- Published
Buses will replace trains between Newcastle and Berwick on Wednesday as work is carried out on the rail track.
Network Rail has apologised for the midweek work but said the renewal work was necessary to keep the trains running on the East Coast Main Line.
It said it was being carried out midweek as Fridays and Sundays were the most popular days for people travelling to and from London Kings Cross.
Rail passengers are urged to plan their journey with National Rail Enquiries.
Helen Cavanagh, Network Rail's head of passenger experience for the East Coast, said the company recognised it was "not ideal" for passengers but added it was important to keep trains running.
"We're sorry for the disruption for passengers expecting a train service for their journey," she added.
"The work is being carried out midweek as opposed to on a weekend, to reduce disruption for passengers and impact fewer travellers."
It will mean passengers will have to get off trains on the route on Wednesday between Newcastle and Berwick and travel by bus, lengthening their journey time.
Network Rail said the work would affect the "majority of services between Newcastle and Berwick/Alnmouth and Chathill" until the end of the day.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.