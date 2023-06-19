Newcastle Prestwick Carr fire extinguished after four days
- Published
A large wildfire near Newcastle airport, which burned for four days, has been put out.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) began battling the blaze at Prestwick Carr nature reserve on Wednesday.
Despite a large amount of smoke Newcastle airport said flights were unaffected.
More than 20 firefighters had been at the scene and finally put out the blaze on Sunday.
On Friday, the service described the situation as like "chasing the fire around" because it kept breaking out in different areas.
Northumberland Wildlife Trust had said due to the area being dry it would probably "smoulder for a long time".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.