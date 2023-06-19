Durham park and ride to be expanded to 'reduce congestion'
A park and ride facility will be expanded to help reduce traffic build-up in Durham, a council has said.
More than 260 car parking spaces will be created at the Sniperley site, near the city centre.
The work will start later this year, and is due to be completed in Spring 2024.
Durham County Council said the £1.6m scheme would increase its car park capacity by more than 80%.
Contractors will install 29 disabled bays, 18 electric charging bays and four bays for motorhomes.
The site, which is located near the A691, is one of three facilities in Durham - with the other two in Belmont and Howlands.
Elizabeth Scott, cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said park and ride "plays a big part in reducing congestion".
She said it would prove an "attractive" option for people travelling into Durham from Consett and Chester-le-Street.
"It will also support sustainable economic growth in Durham City in the future," she added.
The service operates from 07:00 to 19:00 BST between Monday and Saturday, with several buses per hour.
