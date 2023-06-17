'Unknown substance' thrown at trio in Longsands Beach attack
- Published
Three people have been taken to hospital after an "unknown substance" was thrown into their faces while at a beach.
The attack happened on Longsands Beach, Tynemouth, North Tyneside, at about 21:30 BST on Friday.
Northumbria Police said it had responded to reports of a "large number of youths" engaging in disorder.
No serious injuries to the three males have been reported.
Police said one of them had also been kicked in the head and suffered an eye injury.
Witnesses described seeing a dozen emergency service vehicles attending the beach.
North East Ambulance Service said its Hazardous Area Response Team had joined paramedics at the scene.
The events followed a 48-hour dispersal notice for the area being issued at 12:00 BST, earlier that day.
The force had already stepped up its patrols in the town and all of North Tyneside's beaches.
A police spokesperson said inquires were ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact the force.
"Extra patrols are being carried out in the area across the weekend as part of Operation Coastwatch, with zero tolerance towards disorder", they added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.