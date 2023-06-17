Newcastle Hoppings still 'special' says 'UK's oldest showman'
A travelling showman who calls himself the "oldest in the business" says he has no plans to retire as The Hoppings fair gets under way in Newcastle.
Gilbert Chadwick, 90, who operates rides along with his family, said the fair at the Town Moor remained a "special" part of their lives.
It started in 1882 and is said to be Europe's largest, with more than 400 rides.
It stays until 25 June and hundreds of thousands of people are set to visit.
Organisers said the event would be even bigger than previous years following increased interest from visitors and show people abroad.
"Everybody here is smiling," Mr Chadwick said.
"We get people from all over the country visiting us, and we're pleased to see them."
The Hoppings was originally held as a Temperance Fair designed as a "counter-attraction" to Newcastle racecourse's race week.
Mr Chadwick has visited The Hoppings since he was 13 years old, managing to rope family members into putting on a show.
He said: "My dad had the freak animal show, the chicken with three legs, the sheep with five legs and six feet.
"All the family are in the job - my daughter, my son who is down there with the ghost train and fun houses; everybody takes a part."
He said he remained passionate about the fair after decades of connection.
"I am the oldest working travelling showman in the business," he explained. "I enjoy the business, I have no intention of retiring. Life's great."
An extra date has been added to this year's schedule due to demand, organisers say.
