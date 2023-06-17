King's honours: Parents who set up Red Sky Foundation honoured
- Published
A couple who founded a charity after their young daughter had to have a life-saving operation have been recognised by the King.
Sergio, 47 and Emma Louise Petrucci, 41, will both become MBEs in King Charles III's first birthday honours.
They founded the Red Sky Foundation after Luna had surgery just five days before her second birthday in 2015.
The charity raises awareness of heart problems and has installed more than 400 defibrillators.
"We're just a normal couple from Sunderland who tried to do something nice," Mr Petrucci said.
"Most of the time people get these type of awards when they've got years of service and if they have won something like the World Cup".
The charity, set up in 2016, has raised more than £950,000 through fundraising events including the Great North Run.
It has paid for equipment at children's units at hospitals in Newcastle, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.
Mr Petrucci said the charity had been set up to "give something back" after two holes in Luna's "tiny heart were closed" by medics at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital.
'Little bit of hope'
He said despite "being laughed at" and discouraged in the early stages, the charity had managed to succeed.
The charity was recently able to donate about £25,000 to Scott House at the Freeman Hospital, which provides families with seriously children somewhere to stay during treatment.
Mr Petrucci said: "There's five children waiting for hearts in the Freeman and this goes to them, with a little bit of hope.
"[The award] doesn't belong to us, it belongs to everybody".
Mr and Mrs Petrucci are among several people from across Tyne and Wear who have received recognition from the King.
Sunderland professor Lynne McKenna has been appointed MBE for her work in education.
Ms McKenna, who has worked at Sunderland University since 2015 and is dean of the faculty of education and society, said she had been "truly honoured".
"But I share it with so many talented, inspirational and dedicated colleagues across school and university sectors," she said.
"It has been a privilege to work in education over the past 32 years, first as a teacher in schools across the North East and then subsequently in initial and post-qualifying teacher education in universities."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.