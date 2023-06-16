Michelle Hanson murder: Alexander Carr jailed for 19 years
- Published
A student who went on the run after murdering a grandmother has been jailed for at least 19 years and three months.
Alexander Carr, 33, brutally killed Michelle Hanson in Sunderland and was found living in a tent in London after an 18-day manhunt.
Ms Hanson, 47, was stabbed 29 times at her home in Brady Street and she was found by her teenage son on 3 December.
Carr was sentenced to life with a minimum term at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting murder.
A nationwide search was launched for Carr after Ms Hanson, a mother of five, was found dead at her home by her 15-year-old son.
Police discovered Carr, a University of Sunderland student, living in a tent on a railway embankment near Upper Holloway Train Station in north Islington, London.
Prosecutor Dafydd Enoch KC told the court Ms Hanson was last seen alive on the night of 1 December.
Her teenage son had gone round to her flat and seen her with a man, later identified as Carr.
Mr Enoch said the man was "acting nuts" and talking in accents while Ms Hanson, who had been drinking, was in "very good humour".
She was "laughing and cuddling" up to the man, who she appeared to be attracted to, he said.
At about 01:20 on 2 December, Carr was seen on CCTV leaving Brady Street. Ms Hanson's body was found in her blood-spattered living room the following day.
Mr Enoch said it was clear to police she had been subjected to a "vicious, violent attack" after which her killer had fled through a bathroom window.
A large knife was found under her body and a broken plate beside her head with porcelain fragments in her hair.
The court heard she had been stabbed 29 times in the scalp, face and neck, suffered multiple blunt force injuries such as being punched or slapped and had "no opportunity to defend herself".
When police went to Carr's home he was not there but they found a jacket heavily stained with Ms Hanson's blood, the court heard.
He initially put up a violent struggle when he was arrested in his tent and had to be subdued with a stun gun.
Two psychiatrists agreed he was "not suffering from any form of underlying psychotic illness" and though he had a "borderline emotional unstable personality disorder", that would not have diminished his responsibility for the killing, the court heard.
'Evil monster'
Mr Enoch said Carr was heavily under the influence of drugs when he killed, but the fact he fled meant he "knew perfectly well what he had done".
The court heard Carr had 29 convictions including for multiple violent offences such as a hammer attack on a man in London for which he was jailed for three and a half years in 2010.
He kept his head bowed as Ms Hanson's daughter Shannon Brown and sister Angela Kelly read out emotional statements.
Ms Brown said Carr was "evil" and a "monster" while her mother was "defenceless" after welcoming him into her home.
She said her mother was a "kind and caring woman with a huge heart, infectious smile and brilliant sense of humour".
Ms Brown said: "She was always vulnerable to people taking advantage of her.
"She would never hurt anyone, even if someone did something to her she would forgive them because she always saw the good in people."
