Metro: Services affected after defect discovered on Jarrow footbridge
- Published
Part of the Tyne and Wear Metro has been suspended after a "structural defect" was found on a footbridge.
Services between Hebburn and South Shields have been unable to run after council engineers discovered corrosion when they removed cladding overnight.
Repairs are being carried out on the structure in Monkton Terrace, Jarrow, which crosses the Metro line and could run through to the afternoon.
A replacement bus service from Heworth to South Shields is in operation.
Operator Nexus said: "The condition of the structure is such that as a precaution we have been advised to stop services on the South Shields line until South Tyneside Council can attend and carry out emergency repairs.
"These repairs are likely to take until this afternoon."
South Tyneside Council said the defect was found during its planned work on the bridge.
Teams from the local authority, contractors and engineers from Nexus are on site working to resolve the issue.
"Our contractors working overnight as part of major ongoing repairs to the footbridge encountered a safety issue which has required the Metro line to remain closed this morning," a council spokesperson said.
"We apologise for any disruption this may cause."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.