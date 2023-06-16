Wallsend school shuts after structural problems found
- Published
A school has been forced to halt face-to-face teaching for a week after a structural problems were found.
St Columba's Catholic Primary School in Wallsend said "substandard material" had been found used in ceiling panels.
A survey revealed there were "major signs" of weakness and the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
However, the school said it did not pose an immediate health risk and was expected to reopen on 19 June.
The Bishop Berwick Catholic Education Trust, responsible for the school, said it would be reviewing its repair options.
It comes after newspaper reports RAAC material was also found at the trust-run St John Vianney Catholic School in West Denton, Newcastle.
It closed on Tuesday with parents told the school would remain closed until 20 June "at least".
The Department for Education said the material was a lightweight form of concrete, but was much weaker than traditional concrete.
Remote learning
It said it was typically used in some buildings between the 1950s and 1990s and only had a lifespan of about 30 years.
Addressing the concerns at St Columba's School, a trust spokesperson said: "The school building is closed whilst we review our options for long-term remediation.
"However, in the short term, the pupils will have remote learning and in the coming week, we will be organising alternative arrangements for classroom learning.
"We are following government guidance regarding RAAC, which requires schools to have a number of inspections based on the age of construction."
Steve Phillips, North Tyneside Council's cabinet member for inclusion, employment and skills, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was working with the trust.
He said the council was working to "ensure the pupils are able to continue their education, by supporting with temporary school placements".
"We'll continue to assist the trust as assessments continue and support with any longer-term considerations," he added.
