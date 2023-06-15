Tomasz Oleszak murder: Leighton Amies detained for 12 years
A teenager who murdered a 14-year-old boy in a Gateshead park has been detained for at least 12 years.
Tomasz Oleszak suffered an 8cm-deep wound to his chest when he was stabbed on 3 October and died the next day.
Leighton Amies, who is 15 but was 14 at the time, claimed he stabbed Tomasz by accident during an attack by a gang but jurors found him guilty of murder.
Judge Mr Justice Martin Spencer said once released, Amies would be on licence for the rest of his life.
Tomasz had been out playing football when he was stabbed in Whitehills Nature Park at about 20:00 BST, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
The killer, who did not know Tomasz, was walking with a girl through the park when he was allegedly set upon by a group of youths.
Amies, who claimed he had taken the steak knife out with him for "reassurance", told jurors he flailed the knife around to scare off the attackers and it accidentally hit Tomasz.
But witnesses recalled him shouting "I've wetted your boy", which prosecutor Mark McKone KC described as "a boast".
Mr McKone said despite Amies' claim of being repeatedly punched and kicked he suffered no injuries, and Tomasz's wound would have required a "deliberate and determined stabbing".
The prosecutor had said the other group were not "blameless" as they had discussed attacking Amies, but the killer had been the aggressor and had been carrying the knife in the hope of using it.
'Hated violence'
In a statement read in court, Tomasz's mother Kamila Wisniewska said her whole family was "utterly devastated" and their lives had been ripped apart by his murder.
She said she must somehow "live on without my amazing, gentle, kind, son who left the world in such a horrible, violent and unnecessary way".
She said Tomasz "was not a fighter" but her "hero" who "hated violence".
"He was the most beautiful boy with good manners and respect for life."
His bedroom remains untouched from how it was the day he died, Ms Wisniewska said.
Only the thought of her partner and Tomasz' six-year-old brother kept her going, the court heard.
She said she had gone from being a "happy-go-lucky mum" to "drowning in the loss", adding she was a "shadow" of her former self.
The judge said Ms Wisniewska's statement was "heart rending" and Tomasz was a "bright, exceptional and gifted boy".
He said Amies had armed himself as he "anticipated trouble" and "intended to fight" with the group whom he had encountered the day before.
Several of them had planned to beat up Amies but Tomasz was not among them, the judge said.
He said two of the boys confronted the killer and he reacted by drawing his knife, stabbing Tomasz and attempting to wound another boy, for which he was found guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
The teenager was told: "Knowing you had the knife you were happy to fight them. With your interest in and knowledge of knives, you relished this fight."
The judge acknowledged that Amies was not the instigator and said others "will have to live with the knowledge their stupidity" led to the killing.
But, the judge said, the "principal responsibility" lay with Amies for "taking a knife and being prepared to use it".
