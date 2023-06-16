Prestwick Carr fire: Concerns about wildlife damage
The scale of damage to habitats and wildlife by a wildfire will "probably never be known", a conservation charity has said.
The blaze began on Wednesday in woodland at Prestwick Carr nature reserve, near Newcastle airport.
A spokesperson for Northumberland Wildlife Trust said due to the dryness of the habitat, the fire will probably "smoulder for a long time".
The airport confirmed that flights had not been affected.
The wildlife trust spokesperson warned the public to be fire-risk-averse during the hot weather.
Firefighters scaled back their response on Wednesday night due to "dangers to crews".
The area contains peat, which burns "very well but slowly", said Duncan Hutt, director of conservation at Northumberland Wildlife Trust.
"It's absolutely a concern.
"The dryness and the warmth is going to make it worse."
Mr Hutt said he had been on trust land close to the fire and there was "certainly still smoke in the air".
"The bigger concern from a conservation point of view is that it might have got into the peat.
"The fact that the fire has gone away visually doesn't mean it isn't smouldering.
"It can smoulder for a long time unless it's waterlogged."
He said the scale of damage caused to wildlife and their habitats is likely to remain unknown.
"Clearly the fire damages habitats straight away. Any wildlife in the way will get caught up in that - so there's an immediate effect.
"It's taken some trees out on the site, which could well have had nesting birds.
"So this also affects animals' homes."
Mr Hutt said that the advice was to be "really careful" because the ground is very dry.
"Don't discard cigarettes, don't have BBQs, don't have open fires," he said.
"All of those things have easy potential to get out of control and cause huge amounts of damage.
"The firefighters themselves are... in danger, putting the fires out."
