Sale Sharks academy player Liam O'Connor killed in Newcastle crash
- Published
A talented young rugby player has died after being hit by a car in Newcastle.
Newcastle University student Liam O'Connor, from Manchester, was struck at about 01:40 BST on Saturday on Great North Road in Jesmond.
Northumbria Police said the 20-year-old's death was "devastating" and an investigation was under way.
Mr O'Connor was an academy player at Sale Sharks who described him as a "true star and warrior" who had made his family proud.
Northumbria Police said a silver Peugeot 308 was travelling north when Mr O'Connor was injured near the Forsyth Road junction.
He died later in hospital.
Sgt Steven Chappell said: "This is a truly devastating outcome, and our thoughts remain with Liam's family and loved ones at this very sad time.
"We are committed to getting answers for his family and finding out the full circumstances surrounding this collision, which has tragically resulted in his death."
'Completely heartbroken'
Sale Sharks said Mr O'Connor had just completed his second year at Newcastle University and played for the Newcastle Medics team.
The club said the former St Ambrose School pupil played for every age group from the Lancashire Under-13s to Under-18s before joining Sale's developing players programme and Sharks' junior academy.
He won the player of season award on multiple occasions and was a "consistent match winner", the Premiership club said. "Every one of [his] teams had a true star and warrior in their team.
"Liam epitomised the spirit of rugby union and always made his parents and team-mates proud of his achievements.
"Everyone at Sale Sharks is completely heartbroken and our thoughts turn to Liam's family."
In a further tribute, another of his former clubs, Heaton Moor RFC, said: "Liam never wanted personal acknowledgement and awards. He was always a player who cared more about the team's results than personal awards."
Team manager Dave Gordon said "the whole team are completely heartbroken" and he paid tribute to Mr O'Connor's "brilliant family who always supported Liam's rugby and the whole rugby team".
He added: "God Bless our wonderful no 12. Liam O'Connor - the best inside centre in the world."
Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw either Mr O'Connor or the car beforehand is asked to contact police.
