'Large wildfire' in Prestwick tackled near Newcastle Airport
- Published
Fire crews are tackling a "large wildfire" in an area of woodland in Newcastle.
Seven appliances and 40 firefighters are on the scene in Prestwick, close to Newcastle International Airport.
Residents nearby have been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to "significant smoke".
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service advised people to avoid the area but said no properties were in the "immediate vicinity of the fire".
The airport confirmed flights had not been affected by the fire.
