Plans approved for market on South Shields seafront
Plans have been approved to create an arts and craft market along the seafront in South Shields.
South Tyneside Council submitted an application to its own planning department to change the use of a section of covered walkway.
Permission has been granted for the market to run on Sundays on the foreshore off Sea Road, close to the amphitheatre and Minchella's café.
The move, aimed at boosting tourism, could see up to 12 stalls trading.
Council bosses applied for "mixed-use" status for the space, allowing public markets to take place from the beginning of April until the end of October, from 10:00-15:00.
As well as a monthly "makers market" craft fairs, a special market at Christmas is also likely to be considered by the council.
The authority said the new attraction would help the foreshore "enhance its special character and role as a major all-year-round leisure and visitor attraction".
No objections to the plan were submitted from council highways and parking teams.
