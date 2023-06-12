Sam Fender: Couple get engaged at Newcastle stadium gig
- Published
A couple nearly stole the show when they got engaged at a Sam Fender concert in Newcastle.
Nicole Dawson, 23, was stunned to see 27-year-old partner, Brad Wilson fall on one knee at a packed St James' Park on Friday.
The sweethearts, from Blackhall, County Durham, got together at another Fender concert in 2021.
"Everyone started jumping and screaming, it was crazy", Miss Dawson, who works in recruitment, told the BBC.
The proposal happened just seconds after the North Tyneside rocker had finished his hit single, Seventeen Going Under.
Crowds erupted with joy as they newly engaged couple were applauded by friends, family and other concert-goers.
Mr Wilson, originally from Murton near Seaham, had been planning the surprise ever since tickets for the concert went on sale last year.
He arranged for Miss Dawson's father Wayne, step-mother Steph, younger sister Grace and her partner, Charlie, to get in on the act.
She said: "My dad was behind us, he came charging down and gave me a hug and my sister recorded the whole thing, everyone knew apart from me.
"They'd even told people around me what was going on and what the plans were, it was just amazing".
The couple met on Tinder before discovering they both had a passion for Newcastle United and the so-called "Geordie Springsteen".
"We officially got together when we saw Sam Fender at This Is Tomorrow so [we've] had the best two years seeing Sam and following Newcastle," Miss Dawson said.
"It was the most perfect proposal that we could have asked for, especially St James' being our second home".
The couple are planning to tie the knot, but only after they have seen their beloved club play in the Champions League nest season.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.