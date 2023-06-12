Chester-le-Street bus depot bulldozed after 110 years
- Published
A 110-year-old bus depot where the company Go North East began has been bulldozed.
The site, which was closed last year, has now been largely cleared in Chester-le-Street's Picktree Lane.
It closed due to rising running and maintenance costs, the company said.
Work to demolish the depot began in April as the land was put up for sale for £1.9m. Pictures showed the original entrance to the building being torn down on Saturday.
Go North East said the demolition of the vacant depot had been necessary to make the site "safe and secure".
The depot had been at the centre of a campaign involving Unite the Union to keep it open, with employees saying it was a shame to shut it.
The building, which was first opened in 1912 by the Northern General Transport Company, was where services across all of north-east England were operated out of.
A replica building which resembles some of depot's features was erected at Beamish Museum, near Stanley.
The bus company previously said it "recognised the contribution" the building had in the community, and added "there will be many people for whom it evokes fond memories".
Durham County Council said it was not aware of any active planning applications for the site.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.