Morpeth: Woodland bones belong to man missing since 1992
Human bones found in Northumberland woods have been identified as belonging to a man who went missing in 1992.
Workers from Northumbrian Water found the remains on 9 March in an area near Cottingwood Lane, Morpeth.
Forensic tests have since confirmed they are those of a man in his 60s who was reported missing in November 1992.
Northumbria Police said they were not treating the death of the man, whose identity has not been released, as suspicious.
The force said a report would be made for the coroner.
"The man's family have been notified and our thoughts are with them," a spokesperson said.
