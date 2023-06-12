River Blyth: Three girls trapped in mud rescued
Three girls were pulled to safety from a river after becoming trapped in mud.
A group of four teenagers had been playing alongside the River Blyth on Saturday evening when one of them became stuck up to her knees.
Two of her friends then went to help but they too got into difficulty before the fourth girl called her mother who alerted emergency services.
Blyth and Newbiggin Coastguard teams rescued the girls from the water, which had by that point reached their chins.
"We were incredibly relieved when the girls were safely extricated from the water," a coastguard spokesperson said.
"Fortunately the Blyth Coastguard building is only a short distance away and a coastguard was able to get to the scene swiftly."
'Spread your weight'
The Blyth RNLI inshore lifeboat, Northumbria Police and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service were also sent to the scene.
"Estuarial mud can be really dangerous so please do heed warning signs and stay away," a coastguard spokesperson added.
"Don't attempt to rescue people from mud, instead call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If you can, spread your weight, so that you don't sink further."
