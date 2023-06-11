Starmer ally backs barring Jamie Driscoll from North East mayor race
- Published
One of Sir Keir Starmer's key allies has defended Labour's decision to exclude Jamie Driscoll as a candidate in the North East mayoral election.
Baroness Chapman, shadow minister for the Cabinet Office, said it was "right" senior figures made such decisions.
It has been linked to Mr Driscoll's onstage appearance with film director and expelled Labour member Ken Loach in March.
Mr Driscoll has called for local members to make candidate decisions.
The new North East mayoral post, which will be voted for next May, will cover Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham with powers over transport, housing and skills.
News that Mr Driscoll was being excluded from the longlist to run for the new role for the wider region was revealed on 2 June.
'Politics isn't always fair'
Baroness Chapman, the former Labour MP for Darlington, told the BBC's Politics North programme Mr Driscoll - the current mayor for the North of Tyne area - did not meet the "high" bar for selection.
"I've been in politics for a while and I've seen lots of disappointed candidates along the way. It is a bitter pill [for them] to swallow.
"But it is right that party leadership - involving the leader of the party but also other figures that lead the party on the National Executive Committee - get to make these kinds of decisions, and then party membership across the North East get to choose from that list."
Baroness Chapman added the move showed the party was "taking the North East seriously".
"Politics isn't always fair. This is about getting the best outcome for the people of the North East. If the Labour Party has to upset a few people and tread on some toes to get there then I support that."
'Taken out'
Mr Driscoll said he had helped bring billions of pounds of investment to the area and that he believed his appearance at a Newcastle theatre alongside Mr Loach was being used as a "smokescreen".
"What I did was talk to Ken Loach at a theatre about films and art, not about politics or anything to do with the Labour Party. Nobody in the region believes that's promoting anti-Semitism in any way.
"We've seen a pattern of behaviour of people across the Labour Party being taken out. What I'm asking for is just to let the members decide. Why is it people in London Labour HQ taking me out?"
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.