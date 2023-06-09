Newcastle arson arrest after serious fire at Henderson Old Hall
A male has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a "serious fire" at a Grade-II listed building in Newcastle.
More than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at Henderson Old Hall, Heaton, at about 14:15 BST on Thursday.
It took crews, including 10 appliances and two aerial ladder platforms, several hours to finally bring the fire under control.
The former halls of residence had been vacant at the time, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said.
Nearby residents and businesses were urged to keep their windows and doors shut as firefighters dealt with the blaze.
The fire service said the area had been cordoned off and it would keep a "presence" in the area.
TWFRS area manager Dave Leach said crews had worked "through the night" to damp down the building.
Northumbria Police urged anyone with information about the blaze to get in touch.
