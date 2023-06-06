Durham: Hundreds of illegal vapes seized by council
- Published
Hundreds of illegal oversized vapes have been seized in County Durham.
Trading standards officers visited three shops after tip-offs from the public.
Among more than 300 items confiscated was a vape which looked like a child's milkshake holder despite containing nicotine and having a tank 10 times bigger than the 2ml legal size.
Durham County Council said the haul took its total number of illegal vapes seized in 15 months to 5,500.
Councillor John Shuttleworth, cabinet member for highways, rural communities and community safety, said it had been "particularly concerning" to see the milkshake-like vape which was branded as a strawberry ice cream Twister Bar.
"It's made to look appealing to children yet it contains nicotine and has a tank capacity of 20ml, which works out at about 7,000 puffs. That's 10 times the legal limit.
"It's the first time we've come across this particular product in County Durham and we're keen to make parents and carers aware that these products are out there.
"We will continue to work closely with our partners to remove illegal products from the marketplace when we find them."
He urged retailers to "act responsibly" by ensuring products complied with UK regulations and training staff to prevent sales to underage customers.
UK law bans the sale of nicotine products to under 18s and limits how much nicotine and e-liquid can be contained in disposable vapes.
Further steps are planned to reduce vaping among youngsters.
These are likely to include tighter rules on how vaping products are marketed and promoted.
