Northumbria knife crime rise a concern - Kim McGuinness
A rise in knife crime in the North East is a "real concern", Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Kim McGuinness says.
Across the Northumbria Police area, there were 60 more robberies where a blade was used last year compared to 2021, and 33 more threats to kill.
The statistics also show jumps in the number of rapes and attempted murders involving knives.
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
A report by the PCC will be presented to councillors later showing the total number of incidents involving knives in Northumberland and the five Tyne and Wear boroughs increasing from 882 in 2021 to 981 last year.
The figure equates to around 4% of the total number of violent crimes reported to Northumbria Police in 2022, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Among a number of high-profile knife-crime cases was the murder of Gateshead teenager Tomasz Oleszak in October.
Labour PCC Ms McGuinness said: "Our region is no exception to the rest of the country. Knife crime is a real concern.
"Over the last decade we've seen things getting worse and every number tells a story - individuals, families, households, all impacted by serious violence.
"So, we have to ask why? What has gone wrong? There really is no denying it. Spending cuts to our public services have consequences, awful ones.
"You can't expect to see these figures improve if we have fewer cops on the streets and our youth clubs are being forced to close their doors, forced to abandon the kids who need positive role models and opportunities."
Ms McGuinness pointed to mentoring and education as ways to engage with youngsters about the dangers of knife crime.
