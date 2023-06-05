Body found in search for missing Danielle Best
- Published
A body has been found in the search for a missing woman.
Danielle Best, 36, from Sunderland, was last seen on 29 May and her family said her disappearance was "out of character".
Northumbria Police confirmed that a woman's body had been found in Marsden, South Tyneside, and Ms Best's family had been informed.
A spokesman for the force said it did not believe there was any third-party involvement in the death.
A statement added: "Formal identification is yet to take place but officers believe it to be Danielle.
"Her family is being supported by specialist officers at this devastating time.
"This is an incredibly sad outcome and not the news that we hoped to deliver to Danielle's loved ones.
"Our thoughts go out to Danielle's family and friends at this tragic time.
"We will continue to offer them support and would ask that their privacy is respected as they process what has happened."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.