Osprey put down after being shot with airgun in Washington
An osprey has been put down after it was shot with an airgun in a "mindless attack".
The bird of prey is thought to have crash-landed before it was discovered bleeding at the Crowther industrial estate in Washington.
It had three airgun pellets in its body, a fractured left wing, a ruptured right eye and flesh wounds.
RSPCA inspector Rowena Proctor said she was "appalled" that someone "cruelly and deliberately" shot the bird.
The charity was alerted on 26 May and took the bird to Birtley for veterinary treatment but, due to its injuries, a decision was taken to euthanize it to prevent further suffering.
Businesses on the industrial estate have been asked to check their CCTV cameras for information about the person responsible.
More than 620 incidents involving animals targeted with airguns, have been reported to the RSPCA between since 2020.
Ms Proctor, who is investigating, said: "It's appalling that someone has taken pleasure in cruelly and deliberately shooting such a beautiful bird of prey and hard to understand why people carry out these mindless attacks.
"Sadly, the targeting of wild and domestic animals in this way isn't uncommon."
She added there had been reports of airgun attacks on cats, geese, swans and gulls that were maimed or killed throughout the year, with an increase in numbers during the summer months.
