Heworth stabbing: Man arrested after assault near school
A man has been stabbed in his legs outside a school.
The 32-year-old was found by police responding to reports of an assault near Heworth Grange School in Gateshead shortly before 08:45 BST.
Northumbria Police said the man had been taken to hospital for treatment for multiple injuries.
A second man, also 32, has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful wounding and is in police custody. Officers have appealed for witnesses.
"It is believed the two men are known to each other and there is no identified risk to the public at this time," a spokesperson said.
