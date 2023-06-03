Robert Hattersley: Drowned boy's family set up education programme
The parents of a boy who drowned in a river are hoping their campaign to warn others about the hidden dangers of open water will be taken up nationally.
Robert Hattersley, 13, from Crawcrook, died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne near Ovingham, Northumberland, in July last year.
His parents want to roll out an educational programme in schools.
Stella and Carl Hattersley said it "meant a lot" to them to try to prevent other children dying.
"Some rivers are very dangerous to go in and our campaign is to be safe and be aware," Mr Hattersley said.
"I'm quite shocked about how little education there is out there."
The couple want to see more safety equipment and information along rivers and perhaps increased patrols.
Mrs Hattersley said it was "very important" to increase education about the dangers.
"They need to stop and think before they go into rivers," she said.
The campaign comes just a week after the body of another teenage boy was found in the River Eden in Carlisle.
Mr Hattersley said "no parents should have to go through what we've gone through".
He said: "It is a very tragic thing when you lose a little boy at only age 13."
