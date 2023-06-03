Hetton Lyons Country Park swimmer death: Police appeal for witnesses
Police investigating the death of a man who went open water swimming in a park are appealing for witnesses.
Search teams were called to Hetton Lyons Country Park, near Houghton-le-Spring, on Wednesday at 23:30 BST when the 55-year-old failed to return home.
The man's body was found after a major operation involving the police helicopter and fire and rescue teams.
Northumbria Police is asking anyone in the park during the early evening that day to contact the force.
Det Insp Chris Deavin said information "no matter how small, or insignificant it might seem" could assist the investigation.
"We've already spoken with a number of those who were in attendance at the swimming session, as well as others who were out in the park that evening," he said.
"Their information has been extremely helpful to us which is why we are asking for anyone else who might have been in the park between 17:30 and 20:00 BST to get in touch."
