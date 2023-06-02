Labour: Jamie Driscoll blocked from North East mayoral list
- Published
A Labour mayor has been barred from the party's list of candidates for the 2024 North East mayoral election.
North of Tyne's Jamie Driscoll called the decision "arbitrary and capricious" and that he had a "solid" track record.
The role will cover Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham as part of a £4bn devolution deal with powers over transport, housing and skills.
It leaves his main rival, Labour's Northumbria Police and Commissioner Kim McGuinness, in a commanding position.
Labour said "some applicants did not meet the threshold required" but did not explain why one of the favourites for the job had been omitted from its shortlist.
Ms McGuinness, who is closely aligned to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, has been chosen alongside ex-MEP Paul Brannen and Newcastle city councillor Nicu Ion for the role - which will be elected by local party members.
Mr Driscoll, who was elected in 2019 and has been described as the "last Corbynista in power", said he would challenge his exclusion.
"The inner workings of the Labour Party are a mystery to many," he told BBC North East and Cumbria.
'I stand on picket lines'
When asked if his links and support to the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were a reason why he was not selected, he said: "The decision itself is capricious. I am not sure what the foundations [are] of any of this - and perhaps it is, that simply they do not like my politics.
"I do stand on picket lines, I was on a picket line this morning with workers who are in dispute. Perhaps that's it, but honestly I do not know, they have not told me why.
"People talk about being left-wing but we have got 3,000 food banks in this country, when I am directly tackling food poverty in schools, when we are creating good jobs, good well-paying jobs - in any other country they would be mainstream policies," he said.
Mr Driscoll said he had received messages of support from trade unions, MPs and other mayors since the news broke on Friday afternoon, with his phone "buzzing off the hook".
"The Labour party may decide to double down on this but I would still be very happy to stand as the Labour candidate," he added.
It follows claims that under Sir Keir's leadership there had been a "purge" of candidates from the left of the party.
Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell blamed "out of control" Labour factionalism for the decision to exclude Mr Driscoll.
"To refuse to allow a serving mayor on to even a selection long list demonstrates that factionalism in the party is completely out of control," he said.
"There can be no other motive for excluding him."
The decision came in the wake of Sir Keir blocking Mr Corbyn from standing for the party in Islington North at the next general election.
A spokesperson said: "The North East mayoralty is a unique opportunity for the people of the North East to take more control over the way our region is governed, with powers over housing, education, skills, transport and so much more.
"The Labour party holds its candidates to a very high standard. During this process, some applicants did not meet the threshold required to proceed to the longlist stage. We do not comment on individual applications."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.